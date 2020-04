Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 15:26 Hits: 3

The second violinist of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra has been redeployed to help fight the coronavirus crisis - he's using an electric bike to deliver food to the Finnish capital's elderly residents.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/helsinki-violinist-delivers-food-by-bike-as-city-fights-coronavirus-12653752