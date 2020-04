Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 16:08 Hits: 4

From Michigan to Ohio and Texas, both Democratic and Republican governors are being challenged by protestors who claim a forced lockdown infringes on their constitutional rights.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0417/Why-Trump-supporters-are-protesting-state-lockdowns?icid=rss