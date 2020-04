Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 12:57 Hits: 2

From failures of leadership to the rise of conspiracy theories, the COVID-19 crisis resembles past pandemics in myriad ways. Yet it is likely to break the mold in one crucial – and perhaps fateful – respect: rather than upending the established order, it is likely to reinforce the trends that brought us to this point.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-different-than-previous-pandemics-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2020-04