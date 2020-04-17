So, Joe Biden, Here’s the Deal

They tend to think of you as a prime example of the Goldman Sachs wing of the Democratic Party, always considering what the Fortune 500 point of view might be before staking out your position. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015