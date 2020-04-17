The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gangster in the White House : Noam Chomsky on COVID-19, WHO, China, Gaza and Global Capitalism

We continue our conversation with world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky. He responds to President Trump’s cuts to U.S. support for the World Health Organization and the surge in deaths in the United States to another record high, and discusses conditions in Gaza, the rise of authoritarianism around the world, and the progressive response. “This is typical behavior of autocrats and dictators. When you make colossal errors which are killing thousands of people, find somebody else to blame,” say Chomsky. “In the United States, it’s unfortunately the case, for well over a century, century and a half, that it’s always easy to blame the 'yellow peril.'”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/17/noam_chomsky_coronavirus_trump_gaza_palestine

