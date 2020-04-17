Frontline Medical Workers Protest New NYC Policy Demanding Doctor's Notes When They Are Sick

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 12:48 Hits: 2

A new policy at New York City’s public hospitals requires medical workers who call in sick to produce a doctor’s note. “We know that people just need a mental health day,” says Sean Petty, a registered nurse at a public hospital in the Bronx who is organizing a protest against the policy. “Thousands of us have been exposed. Health workers are the least tested group of people in this city.” Petty is a member of the board of directors of the New York State Nurses Association.

