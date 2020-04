Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 23:17 Hits: 3

Protesters rallied around the country this week against¬†stay-at-home orders¬†forcing nonessential businesses to shut down, but Michigan’s governor warned that they may have backfired by creating “a need to lengthen” the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/conservative-group-linked-to-devos-family-organizes-protest-of-coronavirus-restrictions-in-michigan/