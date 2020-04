Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 03:19 Hits: 3

China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed production and spending, raising pressure on authorities to do more to stop mounting job losses.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200417-china-gdp-contraction-gross-domestic-product-coronavirus-covid-19-economy