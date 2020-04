Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 16:04 Hits: 2

The challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has no parallel in recent history. The world and the Latin American and Caribbean region cannot afford delayed or inadequate responses. Mutual trust, transparency, and reason – not populism or demagoguery – remain the best guideposts in these uncertain times.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/latin-america-confronts-coronavirus-by-fernando-henrique-cardoso-et-al-2020-04