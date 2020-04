Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 07:20 Hits: 4

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 137,000 with over 2 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/covid-19-georgians-easter-vigils/30558724.html