Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 00:55 Hits: 5

Oh boy, here we go. New from @kristenHCNN and @DanaBashCNN: “According to sources inside the White House and others familiar with the discussions, there is now a belief that it…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/trump-insists-on-careening-off-a-cliff-as-long-as-someone-else-is-driving/