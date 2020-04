Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 01:55 Hits: 3

As the novel coronavirus pandemic makes in-person voting inherently dangerous in the United States—as demonstrated by the disastrous contests in Wisconsin earlier this month—rights groups and experts are advocating a nationwide vote-by-mail system…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/why-trumps-assault-on-the-postal-service-threatens-the-november-election/