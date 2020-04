Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 06:51 Hits: 4

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz missed a midnight deadline to reach a unity government deal but agreed early on Thursday to continue talks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200416-israel-talks-to-drag-on-as-netanyahu-and-gantz-miss-coalition-deadline