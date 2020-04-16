Special programme: Covid-19 exposes glaring inequality in US

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 07:59 Hits: 4

This week we're bringing you a special edition of Inside the Americas from the United States to show how the country is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. We go to Baltimore to see why African Americans are disproportionately affected by Covid-19. We then head to the epicentre of the US outbreak, New York City. Finally, in Los Angeles, we’ll show you what money can buy during a pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20200416-inside-americas-special-programme-covid-19-in-the-us