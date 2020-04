Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 08:18 Hits: 3

Around 20 French sailors remain in hospital following a large outbreak of the coronavirus in the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle's naval group, a spokesman for the French navy said on Thursday.

