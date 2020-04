Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 08:30 Hits: 3

A former North Korean diplomat has won a parliamentary seat in South Korea's swankiest district Gangnam, four years after fleeing a London embassy and becoming Pyongyang's highest-ranking official to defect to the South.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200416-north-korean-defector-wins-in-gangnam-south-korea-s-ritziest-seat