Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 08:20 Hits: 7

Uzbekistan on Thursday appealed to a coalition of human rights groups to end a boycott of Uzbek cotton and textiles to enable the Central Asian nation to boost export revenue and create jobs at a time of a global recession.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uzbekistan-cotton-boycott-forced-labour-coronavirus-12648068