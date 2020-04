Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 12:53 Hits: 0

COVID-19 has intensified our dependence on local communities, and we are riveted by stories of community resilience in the face of an unseen peril. But will we be able to think broadly and deeply enough to muster the commitment needed to confront the plight of distant strangers?

