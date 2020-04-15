‘A one-time, $1,200 check isn’t going to cut it’: Dems propose $2,000/month stimulus during COVID-19

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 21:30 Hits: 3

Democratic Reps. Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna introduced a bill, the Emergency Money for the People Act, that would send Americans 16 or older who make less than $130,000 a year, $2,000 every month for at least the next six months. The hope is to help out Americans who are losing jobs in historically alarming numbers. Rep. Ryan explained in a press release that, “The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam—and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” going on to explain that the Emergency Money for the People Act is the second step in much-needed economic relief.

Rep. Khanna was critical of the stimulus in helping most Americans when it was passed in the middle of March. This bill hopes to ameliorate the continuing economic deterioration that most Americans are feeling as a result of our federal government failing to adequately act in protecting American lives and the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. “A one-time, $1,200 dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” Rep. Khanna explained.

The meager $1,200 stipend promised in the multitrillion-dollar stimulus package isn’t even guaranteed to make it to Americans who need it the most. This bill offers up something much more robust and potentially helpful to millions of Americans.

And just to be clear, ambitious young Republican Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri knows that the skyrocketing unemployment rate is not going away and will clearly affect both Democratic and Republican voters. He’s written an op-ed floating his own big-bad-government stimulus that would enlist the federal government to cover “80% of wages for workers at any U.S. business, up to the national median wage.”

All of these stimulus packages come a few days after Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state introduced a much more generous 100% coverage of wages, up to $100,000, as well as their healthcare benefits. Hawley’s proposal, while similar, caps the wages up to the “median income,” which the Washington Post estimates is somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000.

Rep. Jayapal told the Post that while her bill includes things outside of her personal belief system—allowing some benefits to big business—she was willing to vote for it because “This isn’t about ideology anymore. The reality of the crisis allows people to put some of those things aside. Some of those red lines aren’t there—they aren’t for us.”

