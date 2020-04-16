Wednesday night owls. EPI: Coronavirus lockdown hits women harder than industry data show

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 03:00 Hits: 3

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

At the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, Elise Gould, Ben Zipperer, and Jori Kandra write—Women have been hit hard by the coronavirus labor market:

Since March 15, 15.1 million workers in the United States have filed for unemployment insurance. Tomorrow, the latest initial unemployment insurance claims will be released by the Department of Labor for the week ending April 11 and estimates suggest that there could be another 4.5 million initial claims reported. These top-line numbers are vital for understanding what is going on in the economy and the extent of the economic insecurity millions of workers and their families are experiencing. But what is less clear is who these workers are and where they work. While national statistics that directly report the demographic characteristics of UI claimants will not be available for months, we use national employment data from March and preliminary state UI reports through April to begin to answer those questions. We find that job losses and furloughs have disproportionately affected women. This is the result of two factors—women are more concentrated in sectors that experienced more job loss, and women also tended to see more job loss than men within these sectors. [...]

Key findings: 7.8 and 8.4 million women filed for unemployment insurance in the three weeks ending April 4. [...]

TOP COMMENTS • HIGH IMPACT STORIES

QUOTATION

“Don't you believe in flying saucers, they ask me? Don't you believe in telepathy?—in ancient astronauts?—in the Bermuda triangle?—in life after death? ‘No,’ I reply. ‘No, no, no, no, and again no.’ One person recently, goaded into desperation by the litany of unrelieved negation, burst out ‘Don't you believe in anything?’ ‘Yes,’ I said. ‘I believe in evidence. I believe in observation, measurement, and reasoning, confirmed by independent observers. I'll believe anything, no matter how wild and ridiculous, if there is evidence for it. The wilder and more ridiculous something is, however, the firmer and more solid the evidence will have to be’.” ~~Isaac Asimov, The Roving Mind, 1983

TWEET OF THE DAY

Donald Trump points to coronavirus crisis-related suicides and drug addiction when asked why he wants to reopen the economy, yet his DHS recently recommended states deem gun stores "essential businessesÃ¢Â�Â� and his ATF just authorized curbside gun sales. https://t.co/MQ9Zxtihfy April 15, 2020

BLAST FROM THE PAST

At Daily Kos on this date in 2011—Paul Ryan's 'welfare state,' everything but tax cuts for the rich:

Here's a snippet of Rep. Paul Ryan's closing remarks during the debate on his budget plan: We don't want a welfare system that encourages people to stay on welfare. We want them to get back on their feet and lead flourishing, self-sufficient lives. So let's reform welfare for people who need it, and end it for corporate welfare for people who don't need it. Number four. Let's do the work of lifting this crushing burden of debt from our children. And there you have it. While you thought welfare was reformed two decades ago and no longer exists for Republicans to beat up on, you were wrong. Basically, everything but tax breaks to the wealthy is welfare. Any domestic spending, welfare. Let's look at what Ryan is actually slashing, here, what he calls welfare.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Skype socially distanced itself from Greg Dworkin today, but we still got to discuss Biden's Veepstakes, and that thing people don't say: Trump could get trounced. Congress' 12th richest guy ready to make us "reopen." Trump fake signs virus checks.

RadioPublic|LibSyn|YouTube|Patreon|Square Cash (Share code: Send $5, get $5!)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1937611