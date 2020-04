Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 16:39 Hits: 2

The coronavirus has brought tourism to a halt around the world. But the Faroe Islands want people to keep visiting. The country is attaching cameras to tour guides and letting the internet control where they go.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-tourism-control-your-faroe-islands-tour-guide/a-53137046?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf