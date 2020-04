Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 19:24 Hits: 2

One day the coronavirus may well be remembered as a driver for messaging and digital conferencing services. But the sensitive nature of information makes using them a game of trade-offs in which security isn't absolute.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/security-lapses-plague-messaging-and-video-apps/a-53139720?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf