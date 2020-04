Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 17:59 Hits: 2

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France jumped by 1,438 or 9.1% to 17,167 in the biggest single-day increase as a number of nursinghomes reported cumulative tolls following the three-day Easter weekend, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

