Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 19:26 Hits: 2

A third of the nearly 2,000 sailors who were aboard France's aircraft carrier and support craft when a coronavirus outbreak occurred at sea have tested positive for the virus, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200415-a-third-of-french-aircraft-carrier-crew-have-covid-19-says-defence-ministry