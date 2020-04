Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 19:04 Hits: 2

PARIS: Over 17,000 people have now died in France from COVID-19, a top health official said on Wednesday, but the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic began. A total of 17,167 people are now confirmed to have died in France in hospitals and nursing ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-covid-19-coronavirus-toll-17000-hospitalised-12646020