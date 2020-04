Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 15:08 Hits: 2

While the case for a sensible degree of social distancing to combat COVID-19 in developing countries is strong, the case for a lockdown is not. Lockdowns pose new threats, and could even turn the pandemic response into a famine in some poor places.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-lockdowns-threaten-famine-in-poor-countries-by-martin-ravallion