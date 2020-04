Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 15:59 Hits: 2

Following a recent agreement by the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers on a COVID-19 rescue package, Europe is well positioned to maintain liquidity for the time being. But if it wants to avoid political infighting and set the stage for a post-pandemic recovery, it will need to go further.

