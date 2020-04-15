Warren endorses Biden: 'It's time to restore Americans' faith in good, effective government'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign Wednesday on Twitter. In a tweet that included a video announcement and photos of Biden, Warren said: “In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States.”

When Warren dropped out of the presidential race last month she did not specify who she was planning to endorse between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Biden; she said her focus was on the novel coronavirus. Warren’s announcement follows other Democratic candidates as the last former 2020 candidate to endorse Biden--two days ago, Sanders announced his support for Biden.

In the video, Warren explained why she endorsed Biden, mentioning his “empathy” for people and experience in public office. "Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government," Warren said. Because it was well noted that her policies aligned most with Sanders, Warren also emphasized that while she had not agreed with any other running candidate completely, Biden has her endorsement because he is firm in his beliefs and listens even if he disagrees. To describe Biden as a fighter and go-getter, she referenced a former disagreement the two had in 2005 over legislation that made it more difficult to declare bankruptcy. Warren, a former Harvard professor and an expert on bankruptcy law, opposed the bill according to CNN. In March, Biden supported Warren’s bankruptcy proposal that repealed aspects of said law in efforts to collaborate and win support from Warren and those who aligned with her views.

In the end, Biden was the only option left for Warren to support and with the divide Democrats face before this upcoming election, the better option over Donald Trump. Sanders leaving the race has left progressives at a crossroad with many claiming they may not even vote. Sanders and Warren’s endorsement is a reminder that anyone is better than Trump and that Americans deserve a president who is willing to listen and understands the government. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American,” she said in an email to supporters.

