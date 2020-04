Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 12:31 Hits: 3

The former prime minister of the unrecognized region of Nagorno-Karabakh has won a runoff election in the disputed region, an expected result after his rival asked his supporters not to vote in the second round.

