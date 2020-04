Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 10:26 Hits: 3

Africa's elite have a record of jetting abroad for medical treatment. As the global health sector buckles under Covid-19 and flights stay grounded, they are forced to face up to the chronic state of hospitals at home.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-compounds-africa-s-pre-existing-health-sector-problems/a-53129119?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf