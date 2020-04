Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 14:52 Hits: 4

The Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world's poorest nations as they struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200415-covid-19-g20-endorses-temporary-debt-standstill-for-the-poorest-countries