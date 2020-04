Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 13:29 Hits: 3

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, CNN and NBC reported, giving the presumptive Democratic front-runner another high-profile backing from one of his former rivals.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/elizabeth-warren-endorses-democrat-joe-biden-for-president-12645072