Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 13:35 Hits: 3

New waves of social unrest could erupt in some countries if government measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic are seen as insufficient or unfairly favoring the wealthy, the IMF said in a new report on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-pandemic-could-trigger-social-unrest-imf-12645010