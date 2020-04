Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 14:50 Hits: 4

South Korea's unexpected high voter turnout in parliamentary elections show how the November elections in the United States could be handled. The country has imposed sanitary safeguards, distancing, and temperature taking at the polls.

