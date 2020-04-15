The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Debt Relief Is the Most Effective Pandemic Aid

Just as the pandemic can be contained most effectively and least expensively with aggressive early action, the lesson from the past is that global recessions and their human costs are best addressed quickly and boldly. A two-year debt-payment moratorium for every emerging and developing economy that needs help would serve both goals.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/debt-relief-most-effective-covid19-assistance-by-gordon-brown-and-lawrence-h-summers-2020-04

