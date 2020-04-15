I Want an Apology : Black Doctor Who Tests Homeless for Coronavirus Handcuffed by Miami Police

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 12:50 Hits: 3

We speak with Dr. Armen Henderson, an African-American doctor who was handcuffed and detained outside his home Friday as he was wearing a mask and preparing for a volunteer shift to test homeless people for COVID-19. “I want the officer held accountable. There’s no way that you racially profile me and then you arrest me, detain me, during a pandemic, when you have no mask on, where hundreds of police officers throughout Miami-Dade County have tested positive,” says Dr. Henderson, who is an internal medicine physician, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Miami and an organizer with Dream Defenders.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/15/dr_armen_henderson_arrest_miami