Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 23:52 Hits: 4

The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a deliberate disaster from the beginning. But don’t take my word for it – just look at the facts. Here’s…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/robert-reich-lays-out-trumps-cascading-coronavirus-failures-in-a-devastating-timeline/