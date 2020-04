Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 03:19 Hits: 5

Can an app contain the Covid-19 pandemic? Interest is growing in smartphone technology as a potential key to ending lockdowns and reopening economies around the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200415-tracking-the-virus-by-smartphone-an-app-to-contain-the-covid-19-pandemic