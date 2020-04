Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 03:24 Hits: 3

South Koreans began going to the polls on Wednesday to elect members of parliament, wearing masks and plastic gloves as part of strict safety measures in one of the first national elections held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

