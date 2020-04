Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 03:41 Hits: 3

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday to include victims presumed to have perished from the disease but never tested.

