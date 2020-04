Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 05:26 Hits: 5

International creditors must relieve African countries of debt payments this year to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a wide-ranging interview with RFI on Wednesday in which he also urged Russia to get behind UN calls for a global ceasefire.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200415-macron-pushes-africa-debt-relief-seeks-putin-s-backing-for-un-truce-plea