Wednesday, 15 April 2020

LONDON: The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday (Apr 15). GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said on Tuesday they would develop a vaccine to ...

