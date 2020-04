Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 19:53 Hits: 0

For the first time, an agency enforcing an international treaty directly blames a government for a gas attack on civilians. Now the world must act on Syria’s violation of global norms.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2020/0414/Breakthrough-against-chemical-weapons?icid=rss