Michelle Obama throws her weight behind vote-by-mail expansion as pandemic continues

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced that her voting rights group, When We All Vote, will be backing efforts to expand vote-by-mail in the wake of the fiasco of the Wisconsin state elections, in which voters were forced to stand in line to vote despite a life-threatening pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.

Because, of course, it is patently asinine to demand that the voters of any country risk their lives to have a say in their democracy, and only malevolent authoritarian toads would think otherwise. This nation can expand vote-by-mail with a trivial amount of effort. There is no reason it could not be done by next November, when the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to again be in full force after whatever potentially brief summer respite can be mustered. It would categorically save lives. Stories of widespread fraud have, every time, been lies and hoaxes. We know it will need to be done—and we know, likewise, that there will be an attempt to sabotage such efforts, led by Republican lawmakers and the White House itself.

