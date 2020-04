Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 17:32 Hits: 1

The global economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the coronavirus and lockdowns that have shut down much of the world, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest forecast.

