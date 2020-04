Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:23 Hits: 2

This week, President Donald Trump is being called out for asserting that his “authority” is “total” when it comes to deciding whether or not governors in individual states should lift…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/fox-news-host-calls-out-conservative-hypocrisy-for-ignoring-trumps-claim-of-total-authority/