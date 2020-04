Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 17:55 Hits: 2

Turkey is granting amnesty to 90,000 detainees, but jailed journalists and political prisoners will remain behind bars. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdogan is relentlessly persecuting his critics, says Hülya Schenk.

