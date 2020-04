Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 17:58 Hits: 2

Facing shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak, German health authorities attempted to buy masks in bulk online. They were soon ensnared in an elaborate international scam — paying millions for masks that didn't exist.

