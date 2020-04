Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 19:48 Hits: 2

Firefighters worked for 10 days to extinguish fires that broke out in the forest around the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Ukrainian officials say they've tracked down two men who are believed to be behind the blazes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/chernobyl-ukraine-crews-extinguish-forest-fires-in-exclusion-zone/a-53125643?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf