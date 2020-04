Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 19:57 Hits: 2

As infection rates slow and deaths subside, some countries are relaxing restrictions. Germany will soon announce its decision. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-europe-mulls-easing-lockdowns/a-53112391?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf